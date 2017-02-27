2017 Catholic Men's Conference

Dynamic speakers and spiritual fellowship are on tap for the ninth annual Catholic Men’s Conference on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Seton Hall University hosted by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. The daylong prayerful event is expected to attract thousands of attendees seeking to strengthen their spiritual faith and engage in fellowship.

This year’s conference is especially unique and highly anticipated as it is the first time two Cardinals will participate. It also is a first for newly installed Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R., elevated to Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis last November, the first Cardinal in the 163-year history of the Archdiocese of Newark. His Eminence, accompanied by Bishops, clergy and seminarians from the Archdiocese of Newark and neighboring Diocese, will lead the celebration of Mass.

Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, will be the keynote speaker. Guest speakers also include Jeff Feagles, former punter for the NY Giants and other NFL teams, and Dr. Scott Sullivan, Catholic author, apologist and commentator on EWTN . Reverend John Gordon, Associate to the Vicar for Pastoral Life at the Archdiocese of Newark, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Participants have the option to attend the conference’s Spanish track, which includes similar presentations. Guest speakers include Mario Paredes, Presidential Liaison to Roman Catholic Ministries at American Bible Society, Jose ‘Pepe’ Alonso of EWTN en Español, and Deacon Asterio Velasco as Master of Ceremonies. Cardinal O’Malley also will present in Spanish during this session.

“Each year, this conference enjoys an overwhelming turnout of faithful men who attend to learn, experience fellowship, and renew and strengthen their Catholic beliefs and conviction,” said Jorge Repollet, Chairman of the Catholic Men’s Commission. “Past conferences have drawn as many as 2,500 men, and many have made it an integral part of their Lenten journey. This year, I know they are especially excited and look forward to the spiritual leadership and guidance of Cardinals Tobin and O’Malley.”

Catholic men from the tri-state area and beyond are invited to join the event and support one another in their personal discipleship and journey towards Christ. The day’s events include the Sacrament of Reconciliation in multiple languages, a Holy Hour, an Adoration Chapel open all day for prayer, opportunity for fellowship, music, and exhibitors.

This year’s conference theme is “Be Not Afraid… Becoming Missionary Disciples.” The conference is Saturday, March 4, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, at Seton Hall University’s auditorium located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange. Registration is $25 per attendee ages 18 years and older. Priests, Deacons and other religious are admitted free. Breakfast and lunch are included. To register online, visit www.NJCatholicMen.org. For more information, email CatholicMen@rcan.org or call 973-497-4545.

About Us

The Archdiocese of Newark formed the Men’s Commission to offer a structure of fellowship and support to deepen men’s faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, and to help guide their roles in their families, in the Church, and in society as men of God and men for others.

The Commission works in close collaboration with its Archdiocesan Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic men build relationships with one another, share their faith and support one another through prayer and fellowship groups. To learn more, visit www.NJCatholicMen.org.