The Women’s Commission is excited to invite the women of the Archdiocese of Newark and beyond to the annual 2017 Day of Reflection on Saturday, March 11, at Seton Hall University. The daylong prayerful event calls all women to become “Alive in Christ as Missionary Disciples,” and to strengthen their spiritual faith.

This year’s conference will welcome two incredible women to share their stories of mercy, healing, and love of Jesus Christ. Lisa Hendey is the Founder and Editor of CatholicMom.com, and bestselling author of The Grace of Yes, The Handbook for Catholic Moms, and A Book of Saints for Catholic Moms. The Women’s Commission also welcomes Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, Founder and mother servant of Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in the Archdiocese of Boston.

The Commission is glad to share the stories of these exceptional women – stories of love, healing, and freedom. The Day of Reflection will also feature a Spanish track which includes similar presentations. Guest speakers include Kathia Arango, the Director of the Office of Hispanic Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and Freddy Flores and Shaddai, Catholic singers and songwriters.

In addition to guest speakers and discussions, there will be an opportunity for Confession, and a celebration of Mass by Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R., elevated to Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis last November – the first Cardinal in the 163-year history of the Archdiocese of Newark. His Eminence, accompanied by Bishops and clergy, will lead the celebration of Mass.

The Women’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark seeks to serve women by presenting the beautiful Teaching of Holy Mother Church in a manner easily accessible to them. With the annual Day of Reflection, the Commission reaches out to women to support them in their call to continuing conversion, and invites them to renew their relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church. It is the Commission’s mission to tell women about the great things the Catholic Church desires for them.

This year’s conference theme is “Alive in Christ as Missionary Disciples.” The conference is Saturday, March 11, 8:00 am to 3:30 pm, at Seton Hall University’s auditorium located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange. Registration is $25 per attendee. Priests, Deacons and other religious are admitted free. Breakfast and lunch are included. For more information, and to register online, visit www.rcan.org/womcom, call 973-497-4545, or email CatholicWomen@rcan.org.

About Us

The Women's Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark strives to follow the example and instruction of Jesus Christ and His mother Mary. The Commission hopes to bring the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church, especially regarding women, to the attention of the people of the archdiocese, and to support them in their mission to lead Christian lives.

The Commission works closely with its Archdiocesan Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic women build relationships with one another, share their faith, and support one another through prayer. To learn more, visit www.rcan.org/womcom.