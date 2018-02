The 8th Annual Catholic DeaFest will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Archdiocesan Youth Center in Kearny. The DeaFest will begin at 9 am, and includes free admission and lunch. The event is sponsored by the NJ Pastoral Workers with the Deaf: Archdiocese of Newark, Dioceses of Camden, Metuchen and Paterson. For more information, visit facebook.com/njcatholicdeafest.