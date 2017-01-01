Parish Based Support Groups

The Office of Family Life Ministries of the Archdiocese of Newark sponsors parish-based bereavement support groups and other services throughout the four counties of the Archdiocese. Archdiocesan support groups are open to people of all faiths. Trained facilitators provide information and help participants find support through the sharing of experiences.

Click the type of support group on the right side menu for the locations. The different types of support groups available are:

-General Bereavement

-Loss of Child

-Separated/Divorced

-Same Sex Attraction

-Single Parent

If you are interested in being trained as a support group facilitator: Call or email Lauren Egan at Lauren.Egan@gmail.com or 973-497-4327.