African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate to Lead 2017 Day of Reflection

The Archdiocese of Newark’s African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate is hosting the 2017 Day of Reflection on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The event inclues multiple speakers from the NBCC (National Black Catholic Congress), and a keynote address from Father Gregory Chisholm.

The Day of Reflection is intended to offer opportunities for prayer and preparation for the upcoming Congress XII experience held July 6-9 in Orlando, FL. The Day of Reflection is Saturday, April 29, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church located at 768 Ocean Avenue in Jersey City. For more information, email Rev. Emeka Okwuosa, SDV Coordinator at okwuosem@rcan.org or call 973-497-4304.

About Us

The mission of the African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate is to discover and promote leadership among Catholics of African descent in the Archdiocese of Newark. The Apostolate strives to eradicate all forms of racism and oppression, and empowers young adults to embrace their cultural identity, and to refuse to live their lives apart from their savior Jesus Christ. To learn more, visit the African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate website listed under “Office & Ministries” at www.rcan.org.