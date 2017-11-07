Archdiocese to Celebrate Annual Mass for Law Enforcement Officers

The Archdiocese of Newark will celebrate the 25th Annual Mass for Law Enforcement Officers at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Clifton Avenue and Victoria Avenue, Newark NJ. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will serve as the principal celebrant and homilist.

The Mass remembers with reverence the men and women who serve in the often-dangerous profession of protecting society, and honors in particular those who lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year. Attendance by men and women in law enforcement statewide at this Mass has grown every year since its inception a quarter of a century ago. This year, some 1,500 representatives from federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement departments and agencies, as well as many public officials, are expected to attend.