Archdiocese of Newark Participating in 2/26 National Call-in Day for Dreamers

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, today called on the 1.5 million faithful of the Archdiocese of Newark to join a national effort by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and dioceses across the country to urge members of Congress to secure legislative protection for Dreamers, the nearly 2 million young people across the country affected by the potential ending of the executive branch protection called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The National Catholic “Call-In Day” for Dreamers, scheduled for Monday, February 26, represents an important escalation of the efforts of the Catholic Church to urge Congress to find a legislative solution for Dreamers before the March 5 deadline for ending DACA set by the Trump Administration.

The 215 parishes, 93 elementary and high schools, and agencies and ministries of the Archdiocese will be distributing flyers and publishing announcements in English and Spanish during this week before the Call-In Day, and particularly at all Masses during the weekend of February 24-25. These resources explain the purpose of the Call-In Day, inform Catholics about the urgency of this initiative, and reaffirm the teaching of the Catholic Church to uphold the dignity of every person and to work for the common good of our nation.

“There is an urgent, longstanding need to provide relief for Dreamers,” said the Cardinal. “Congress must not delay or hinder this relief by adding unrelated and controversial provisions to any DACA legislation.” He added, “We support these young people who contribute to our parish life and to our local, regional and national economies. We need to demonstrate to our lawmakers in Washington in this special way our support and solidarity for them.”

Cardinal Tobin has recorded a radio spot for use nationally to promote the Call-In Day, and will be available to respond to media inquiries on this effort. Other bishops across the country have provided similar audio and video messages in support of the Call-In Day.