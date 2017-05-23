Archdiocese to Ordain Seven New Priests on May 27

On Saturday, May 27, seven men will be ordained to the priesthood for service to the Archdiocese of Newark. The Ordination will take place beginning at noon in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street in Newark.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the celebrant. This will be his first Archdiocesan priesthood ordination as Archbishop of Newark.

The seven Ordinandi will join more than 700 priests who currently serve the 1.5 million Catholics of the Archdiocese, as well as Catholics and others elsewhere in New Jersey, in the United States, in the US military and in mission duty around the world.

Three of the new priests were born and raised in the New Jersey-New York area; the remaining four come from El Salvador, Philippines, Colombia, and Italy.

They range in age from 27 to 37. Prior to entering the seminary, one had worked as a successful music arranger and orchestrator in the Philippines. Another worked as an English and Religion teacher in his native Colombia. Many have been involved in missionary work, parish ministry, hospital ministry and youth ministry. In choosing to answer God’s call to serve the Church as priests, each has cited the power of prayer, the Rosary, encouragement from a pastor, Religious Priests and Sisters, parents, grandparents and the intervention of the Blessed Mother as key elements influencing their decisions.

Although each new priest took a different journey in responding to God’s call, all of them share a deep humility at being called to the priesthood and the common desire to do the will of God and serve His Church.