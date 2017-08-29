Cardinal Calls on Community for Aid and Prayers For Victims of Hurricane Harvey

In the wake of news in recent days about the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, which has resulted in historic flooding and deaths and continues to threaten people in Texas and Louisiana, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has authorized a special voluntary collection in all parishes of the Archdiocese of Newark during the weekends of September 2-3 and 9-10. Funds from this special collection will assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey through the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and through pastoral outreach and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses in Texas and Louisiana through the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In calling on the people of the Archdiocese to support the relief effort, Cardinal Tobin said: “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of peace and normalcy. We also stand with bishops in the region who have the difficult task of providing pastoral care in these most trying times.”

The Cardinal also asked that the victims of this disaster be remembered in the General Intercessions at Mass and all other prayer services at churches and schools within the Archdiocese.

Anyone interested in making a donation to this relief effort may do so at any Catholic parish, or may send donations to:

Archdiocese of Newark – Hurricane Harvey Relief

c/o Office of Finance

P.O. Box 9500

Newark, NJ 07104-0500