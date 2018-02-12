Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Jesse Romero to lead 2018 Catholic Men's Conference

The Catholic Men’s Commission is celebrating its tenth annual Men’s Conference on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Seton Hall University. The daylong prayerful event is expected to attract thousands of attendees seeking to strengthen their spiritual faith, and engage in fellowship. All men from the Archdiocese of Newark, as well as neighboring Dioceses, are invited to attend.

This year’s conference will welcome three men to share their stories of faith and evangelization: Jesse Romero, Joseph Lombardi, Jr., and Hector Molina. Jesse Romero is a bilingual Catholic Lay Evangelist and a radio personality on Immaculate Heart Radio. Joseph Lombardi, Jr., is the quarterback coach for the New Orleans Saints, and grandson of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Hector Molina is a bilingual Catholic speaker and evangelist with over 25 years of experience in professional pastoral ministry. Reverend John Gordon, Associate to the Vicar for Pastoral Life at the Archdiocese of Newark, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

In addition to guest speakers, the day’s events will also include a Spanish track featuring Jesse Romero and Hector Molina, the Sacrament of Reconciliation in multiple languages, a Holy Hour, Eucharistic Adoration, an opportunity for fellowship, music, and exhibitors. All Catholic men from the Archdiocese of Newark and beyond are invited to join the event and support one another in their personal discipleship and journey towards Christ.

The Celebration of Holy Mass will occur at approximately 4:00 pm, and Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the chief celebrant. He will be accompanied by Bishops and clergy, from the Archdiocese of Newark and neighboring Dioceses.

This year’s conference theme is “Be Not Afraid…The Victory is Christ’s.” The conference is Saturday, March 10, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, at Seton Hall University’s auditorium located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange. Registration is $25 per attendee. Priests, Deacons and other religious are admitted free. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. To register online, visit www.NJCatholicMen.org . For more information, email CatholicMen@rcan.org or call 973-497-4545.