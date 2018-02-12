Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Jesse Romero to lead 2018 Catholic Men's Conference

The Catholic Men’s Commission is celebrating its tenth annual Men’s Conference on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Seton Hall University. The daylong prayerful event is expected to attract thousands of attendees seeking to strengthen their spiritual faith, and engage in fellowship. All men from the Archdiocese of Newark, as well as neighboring Dioceses, are invited to attend.
This year’s conference will welcome three men to share their stories of faith and evangelization: Jesse Romero, Joseph Lombardi, Jr., and Hector Molina. Jesse Romero is a bilingual Catholic Lay Evangelist and a radio personality on Immaculate Heart Radio. Joseph Lombardi, Jr., is the quarterback coach for the New Orleans Saints, and grandson of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Hector Molina is a bilingual Catholic speaker and evangelist with over 25 years of experience in professional pastoral ministry. Reverend John Gordon, Associate to the Vicar for Pastoral Life at the Archdiocese of Newark, will be the Master of Ceremonies.
In addition to guest speakers, the day’s events will also include a Spanish track featuring Jesse Romero and Hector Molina, the Sacrament of Reconciliation in multiple languages, a Holy Hour, Eucharistic Adoration, an opportunity for fellowship, music, and exhibitors. All Catholic men from the Archdiocese of Newark and beyond are invited to join the event and support one another in their personal discipleship and journey towards Christ.
The Celebration of Holy Mass will occur at approximately 4:00 pm, and Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the chief celebrant. He will be accompanied by Bishops and clergy, from the Archdiocese of Newark and neighboring Dioceses.
About Us
The Archdiocese of Newark formed the Men’s Commission to offer a structure of fellowship and support to deepen men’s faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, and to help guide their roles in their families, in the Church, and in society as men of God and men for others.
The Commission works in close collaboration with its Archdiocesan Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic men build relationships with one another, share their faith and support one another through prayer and fellowship groups. To learn more, visit www.NJCatholicMen.org.