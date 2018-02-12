Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Sr. Brittany Harrison to lead 2018 Women's Commission Day of Reflection

The Women’s Commission is celebrating its annual 2018 Day of Reflection on Saturday, March 3, at Seton Hall University. The daylong prayerful event, which is expected to attract thousands of attendees, asks women to become “Alive in Christ,” while renewing the values of the Catholic family. Women in the Archdiocese of Newark, as well as neighboring Dioceses, are all invited.

This year’s conference will welcome three women to share their stories of mercy, healing, and evangelization: Sr. Brittany Harrison, Hallie Lord, and Gloria Purvis. Sr. Harrison is a contributor to the Catholic Hipsters Handbook, and the Theology Department Chair at Mary Help of Christians Academy in North Haledon, NJ. Hallie Lord is the author of On the Other Side of Fear: How I found Peace, and host of Hallie Weekly on SiriusXM’s The Catholic Channel. Gloria Purvis is the creator of the Authentically Free at Last show, and host of the Morning Glory radio show, both aired by EWTN.

The Day of Reflection will also feature a Spanish track with guest speakers Kathia Arango, Director of the Office of Hispanic Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and Ylma Acevedo, founder of the ministry Veras la Gloria de Dios (You will see the Glory of God). She created Veras la Gloria de Dios as a way to evangelize and to bring healing to families. Freddy Flores and Shaddai, Catholic singers and songwriters, will be providing music throughout the Spanish track.

The day’s events will also include the Sacrament of Reconciliation in multiple languages, a Holy Hour, an opportunity for fellowship, and exhibitors. The Celebration of Holy Mass will occur at 4:00 pm, and Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the main celebrant. He will be accompanied by Bishops and clergy from the Archdiocese of Newark and neighboring Dioceses.

The Women’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark seeks to serve women by presenting the beautiful Teaching of Holy Mother Church in a manner easily accessible to them. With the annual Day of Reflection, the Commission reaches out to women to support them in their call to continuing conversion, and invites them to renew their relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church. It is the Commission’s mission to tell women about the great things the Catholic Church desires for them.

This year’s conference theme is “Alive in Christ…Renewing Our Families.” The conference is Saturday, March 3, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, at Seton Hall University’s auditorium located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange. Registration is $25 per attendee. Priests, Deacons and other religious are admitted free. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. For more information, and to register online, visit www.rcan.org/WomCom, call 973-497-4545, or email CatholicWomen@rcan.org.

About Us

The Women's Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark strives to follow the example and instruction of Jesus Christ and His mother Mary. The Commission hopes to bring the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church, especially regarding women, to the attention of the people of the archdiocese, and to support them in their mission to lead Christian lives.

The Commission works closely with its Archdiocesan Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic women build relationships with one another, share their faith, and support one another through prayer. To learn more, visit www.rcan.org/WomCom.