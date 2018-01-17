Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin to Honor Joseph Sheridan and John Niccollai for Helping Serve Youth and Youth Programs in the Archdiocese

Cardinal’s 25th Annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception Takes Place Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will honor Joseph Sheridan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wakefern Food Corp., and John T. Niccollai, President of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 464A, at the Cardinal’s 25th Annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Mayfair Farms, West Orange, NJ.

This year’s event, which is celebrating a quarter century of helping thousands of young people of every race, religion and ethnic background through the Newark Archdiocese’s Catholic Youth Organization and Retreat Center in Kearny, has raised more than $3 million since its inception in 1994. Each year, hundreds of labor and business leaders from the region attend the event, which will begin at 6 p.m.

“These gentlemen – like the nearly 50 previous honorees before them – represent character and success among their peers,” said the Cardinal in making the announcement. “Their civic activities are an indication of the trust and esteem in which they are held by leaders in public life. These honorees are devout and faithful in their service to the Church, and I am most grateful for their willingness to support our labors for God’s children. May this honor bring God’s blessings upon them and their loved ones and be a joyful experience for them personally.”

About Joseph Sheridan

John Sheridan has been with Wakefern since 1976, when he joined as a selector in the warehouse. He rose through the ranks eventually to become Wakefern’s President and COO in 2011, overseeing the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States.

Mr. Sheridan serves in various leadership capacities and has been honored by a number of supermarket and retail trade organizations, including The Food Marketing Institute, GS1 (a non-profit organization that designs and manages global supply chains), the National Grocers Association, the Grocery Manufacturers Association, and the New Jersey Food Council. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Advisors of the College of Business and Public Management of Kean University, and on the Board of Regents of Seton Hall University.

Mr. Sheridan is active in many community outreach programs on behalf of Wakefern and with other community groups, including the Embrace Kids Foundation, which supports families of children battling cancer and life-threatening blood disorders. He recently received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America Patriot’s Path Council, the President’s Award from the Hillsborough Educational Foundation, and the Breath of Life Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.