Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin Named Keynote Speaker At Seton Hall University School of Law Commencement

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. will deliver the keynote address at the 64th commencement ceremony for Seton Hall University School of Law on Thursday, May 24 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. At this year’s ceremony, Cardinal Tobin will address students receiving Juris Doctor degrees, Master of Science in Jurisprudence degrees, and Master of Laws degrees.

Cardinal Tobin was named the Sixth Archbishop of Newark on November 7, 2016 by His Holiness, Pope Francis. Since his installation on January 6, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, Cardinal Tobin has spent considerable time getting to know the 1.5 million Catholics whom he serves as shepherd of one of largest Catholic dioceses in the nation. He also has been a leading voice in national, regional and local conversations on such critical issues as immigration, social justice, education, and the dignity of every human being. Seton Hall Law will confer an honorary degree upon Cardinal Tobin when he delivers the graduation address at the Commencement ceremony.

Cardinal Tobin earned a B.A. in Philosophy from Holy Redeemer College receiving Masters Degrees in Religious Education and Divinity from Mount Saint Alphonsus Seminary

In 1973, he professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, the Redemptorists. In 1976, he professed perpetual vows with the Community. In 1978, he was ordained to both the diaconate and the priesthood and thereafter served in a number of diocesan and Redemptorist Community roles, culminating in being named the Congregation’s Superior General.

In 2010, His Holiness, Pope Benedict XVI, named Father Tobin to the Roman Curia post of Secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life (CICLSA), and titular Archbishop of Obba. On October 12, 2012 Pope Benedict appointed him the Sixth Archbishop of Indianapolis, and he was installed on December 3, 2012. In 2016, His Holiness, Pope Francis, named him to the College of Cardinals on October 9th, Sixth Archbishop of Newark on November 7th and created him Cardinal on November 19th.

Cardinal Tobin speaks five languages and reads several others. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph W. Tobin and Marie Terese Kerwin and is the oldest of 13 children.

About Seton Hall University School of Law

Founded in 1951 and located in Newark, Seton Hall University School of Law is New Jersey’s only private law school and a leading Catholic law school in the New York metropolitan area. Seton Hall Law is dedicated to preparing students for the practice of law through excellence in scholarship and teaching, with a strong focus on clinical education. The Law School also offers a robust selection compliance programs for law, graduate students, as well as mid-career professionals in the health, life sciences, and financial services sectors.