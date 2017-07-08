Cardinal Tobin to Celebrate Mass at "Love & Responsibility" Event [video]

Cardinal Tobin will celebrate Mass at the Kearny Youth Retreat Center during the last episode of the "Love & Responsibility" series on Wednesday, July 12. To view Cardinal Tobin's brief video message about this event, click here. For additional information, visit www.rcan.org/evangelization or facebook.com/OfficeForEvangelization.

The "Love & Responsibility" series is sponsored by the Archdiocese of Newark Office for Evangelization, the Office for Family Life, and the Youth & Young Adult Ministry.