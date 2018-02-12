Cardinal Tobin Marks Beginning of Lent by Distributing Ashes in Downtown Newark Parish

Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will mark the beginning of Lent 2018 with the celebration of Mass and distribution of Ashes at St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral in downtown Newark on Wednesday, February 14, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral, at 91 Washington Street, Newark, was the first seat of the Bishops of Newark until the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart was dedicated in 1954. While the parish continues to serve a devout Catholic community living in this downtown Newark area, the parish also serves a larger community of commuters who work in Newark. Hundreds will attend the noontime Mass to receive Ashes and begin the time of preparation for Easter.

Cardinal Tobin will be available after Mass for interviews on both the Lenten season and current events.

Media outlets interested in covering this Mass and distribution of Ashes should contact the Archdiocese Office of Communications at 973-497-4190.