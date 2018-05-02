Catholic Charities to Hold "All Are Welcome" Gala

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark will hold its All Are Welcome Gala celebration on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. The celebration will be held at Nanina’s in the Park, Belleville, N.J. Proceeds from the Gala go to support the programs and services of Catholic Charities, Mount Carmel Guild Behavioral Health and Mount Carmel Guild Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark.

This year, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. will be honored as the new archbishop. Service Awards will also be presented to several partners who have helped advance the mission of the agency, including Goya Foods, Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange, Sacred Heart in Bloomfield, St. Anastasia in Teaneck, St. Cassian in Upper Montclair, St. Joseph in Maplewood, St. Rose of Lima in Short Hills, and St. Teresa of Calcutta in Montclair. These awards are given to companies and community groups who have demonstrated consistent dedication and commitment to supporting the work of Catholic Charities.

Along with the Service Awards, Catholic Charities will present the “Spirit of the Heart Award” to an individual who, through hard work and perseverance, has benefited from the programs that Catholic Charities offers. This award will recognize an individual who has succeeded to improve his life through commitment and perseverance.

John Westervelt, Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, said, “We are very excited to be honoring Cardinal Tobin, in addition to our other community honorees, while we raise critically important funds to support our mission of service that assisted over 76,000 people last year.”

CBS News anchor Elaine Quijano will be the emcee for the evening. Ms. Quijano is an anchor for CBSN, the digital streaming network for CBS. Ms. Quijano also anchors the Sunday edition of CBS Weekend News. Ms. Quijano is a parishioner at St. Philomena’s Church in Livingston.

About Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark is a non-sectarian, not-for-profit social service agency of the Roman Catholic Church within the Archdiocese of Newark. As one of New Jersey’s oldest and largest Agencies, Catholic Charities serves approximately 76,000 individuals and families each year in over 85 programs. Catholic Charities as a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark participates in the Church’s social mission by recognizing the inherent dignity and worth of all people and responding with sincere Christian compassion to the corporeal needs of the poor and marginalized. The service of Catholic Charities is inspired by faith in Jesus Christ, Sacred Scripture, and the continuing exposition of Catholic social teaching. Through these activities, Catholic Charities strives to assist individuals in need, strengthen families, and provide those it serves with an experience of God’s mercy. This mission is pursued through a network of caring, effective, and well-managed social service professionals within the four counties served by the Archdiocese: Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union.

The organization focuses on strengthening and preserving family life while restoring the dignity of each individual. The programs provide shelters for the homeless, food to the impoverished; care for the elderly and mentally ill, and education to children with developmental disabilities. Catholic Charities is a Ministry of the Church, a concrete illustration of the Church’s commitment to ease suffering and bring social justice and hope to all, without regard to religion, race or culture.

For information about the All Are Welcome Gala, please contact Catholic Charities Development Office at (973) 639-6531. Or visit www.ccannj.org for more information.