Catholic Charities Receives $20,000 Toy Donation

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark is pleased to announce a $20,000 toy donation from the Kefalas-Pinto Foundation along with Discovery Toys, which will provide an array of age-appropriate educational toys for hundreds of children involved with their programs throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union Counties.

The Kefalas-Pinto Foundation was founded by Dr. Peter Pinto in memory of his wife, Olga Doris Pinto (nee Kefalas) and the tradition is continued by his children and grandchildren. The Kefalas-Pinto Foundation aims to keep Olga and Peter’s inspiration alive through the promotion of the characteristics that best represented them in life - a desire to help those in need (with a special focus on children), a love of learning, perseverance in difficult times and devotion to family and friends. The Foundation provides support to charities and organizations that share these values.

Discovery Toys of Livermore, California, a leader in children's educational learning products since 1978, is dedicated to helping children learn and grow though Pure Play, play that is hands-on, child-directed, multi-faceted, safe and FUN! At the core of its mission is the commitment to helping make a difference in the lives of children.

Discovery Toys CEO, Jerry R Salerno said, "I am thrilled that the shared values of these organizations were able to come together to help make Christmas a little brighter this year for the children who will be receiving these gifts.”

Catholic Charities, one of New Jersey’s oldest and largest social service agencies, provides a wide range of assistance to over 61,000 individuals and families in need each year through a network of programs focused on emergency and transitional housing for the homeless, food for the hungry, counseling for families in crisis, education and training for those with special needs, early childhood education and services to displaced veterans and seniors.

“We have many children involved with the services we provide, stated John Westervelt, Catholic Charities CEO, “and this donation will certainly help to enhance their Christmas celebration. We are most appreciative to the Kefalas-Pinto Foundation and Discovery Toys and for their generosity.”

For more information about Catholic Charities or making a donation, please contact the Development Office at 973-639-6531.