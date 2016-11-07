Congratulations From Other Bishops

Statement of The Most Reverend David M. O'Connell, C.M., Bishop of Trenton

As Bishop of the Diocese of Trenton, I am delighted to extend prayerful congratulations to Cardinal-designate Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., until now Archbishop of Indianapolis, as the new Archbishop-designate of Newark. The Archdiocese is the Metropolitan See of New Jersey and its Archbishop coordinates the statewide activities of his brother bishops when they act together as an ecclesiastical province for the Catholic Church in the Garden State. Currently there are four other dioceses in New Jersey that, with the Archdiocese of Newark, constitute the New Jersey Catholic Conference.

A native of Detroit, Cardinal-designate Tobin joins our province having served as Archbishop of Indianapolis for the last 4 years and, prior to that, Secretary of the Vatican Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life (2010-12). A member of the Redemptorist Order, Cardinal-designate Tobin also served as its Superior General (2009-2011). At age 64, he will be the first Cardinal and the first Redemptorist appointed to lead the Archdiocese of Newark.

Cardinal Tobin's many and diverse gifts, coupled with such diverse pastoral experience, make him a great choice for the diversity he will find in the Archdiocese of Newark. His widely recognized commitment to the poor and marginalized will be warmly welcomed by the clergy, religious and faithful of northern New Jersey's Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. He is insightful, kind and blessed with a really great sense of humor that will quickly earn him a joyful, effective place in the Garden State.

I am grateful to our Holy Father Pope Francis for assigning Cardinal-designate Tobin to the Archdiocese of Newark and I look forward to working with him as he assumes his new episcopal ministry here in New Jersey. I likewise express my gratitude and best wishes to Archbishop John J. Myers as he retires after 15 years of leading the local Church of Newark. May he enjoy God's grace and blessings in the years ahead and may the Archdiocese of Newark flourish under its new Archbishop's leadership.

Statement of The Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop of Metuchen

What wonderful news to welcome Cardinal-designate Joseph Tobin to New Jersey. His Eminence is extremely well-suited for his new responsibilities as shepherd of the Church of Newark. His priestly heart as well as his experience working as the Superior General of the Redemptorist and as Secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in the Vatican make him a fitting choice to serve the faithful clergy, religious and laity of the beautiful Archdiocese of Newark. Pope Francis has given a great gift to Newark and to the Province of New Jersey. The welcoming of a cardinal for the first time to New Jersey is an added blessing too, and points to the Holy Father’s care for this local Church. I was able to participate in His Eminence’s episcopal ordination in Rome in 2010, and now look forward to welcoming the cardinal-designate to his new home.

I also want to thank Archbishop John Myers for his faithful shepherding of the Church of Newark and for his nearly thirty years of episcopal ministry and service in Peoria and Newark. The Archbishop certainly passes along a vibrant and faith-filled Archdiocese to his successor. May God continue to bless and keep him as he exercises his ministry in a new way now.

Statement of The Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop of Camden

As Bishop of the Diocese of Camden, I welcome the appointment by our Holy Father, Pope Francis of His Excellency, the Most Reverend Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Newark. His appointment is truly a blessing for the people of God in the four-county Archdiocese and for the entire Province of New Jersey. The Cardinal-designate is well-known for his pastoral sensitivity and leadership, as well as his strong advocacy for religious freedom, social justice, and the plight of immigrants. His experiences as pastor, superior general of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in Rome, and as Archbishop in Indianapolis will serve him well as he shepherds the Archdiocese of Newark. I look forward to working with the new Archbishop and express, on behalf of our Bishop-Emeritus, the Most Reverend Joseph A. Galante, the clergy, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Camden, our prayerful welcome and support. I also extend heartfelt gratitude to Archbishop John J. Myers for his fifteen years of faithful service to the Archdiocese of Newark and the Church in New Jersey. Statement of His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York Pope Francis has chosen wisely and well in appointing Cardinal-elect Joseph Tobin to serve as Archbishop of Newark. As a Redemptorist priest, Secretary of the Congregation of Religious in Rome, and Archbishop of Indianapolis, the Cardinal-elect has shown himself to be a man of great faith and pastoral sensitivity, who will serve the people of Newark with fidelity and love. I was his neighbor in Rome, and now as his neighbor across the Hudson, I look forward to many years of working together with my brother Cardinal, both here at home and in serving the Church universal. We will miss the leadership of Archbishop John Myers, whom we thank for his remarkable pastorate in the archdiocese, and who I know will continue to carry out his priestly ministry in new ways.

Statement of His Eminence Theodore Cardinal McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington

As the Archdiocese of Newark receives its new Shepherd, I would like to add a word of congratulations and welcome to Cardinal Tobin as he accepts the responsibility for the pastoral care of this beloved and important local Church. I have known him to be a very pastoral bishop and one who will serve his people with great love and enthusiasm, and I know this love and enthusiasm will be returned many times over.

Looking back at the 15 years in which I was privileged to serve as archbishop in that very special part of the world, I know how much Cardinal Tobin will be loved by his people, as well as the priests and religious with whom he will serve. In a very special way I thank His Holiness, Pope Francis, for the appointment of this extraordinary prelate who will bring a very wonderful sense of the spirit of Saint Francis of Assisi with him.

I thank God for the bishops and priests who have served the Church of Newark during the score of years after I was called to serve in Washington. They have been men of great devotion and service. I am so grateful for their care of the Church of Newark, to which they brought new ideas and improved services far greater than I would have been able to offer.

I think of Archbishop Gerety whose historic presence even many years after his retirement was a very special gift of continuity and constancy to this local church.

During all this time, and often in spite of illness and other challenges, Archbishop Myers used all his talents to help this local Church grow in priestly vocations and in increasing ways of serving his people. His own gift of self and his concern for his people, as well as his quiet but constant care for his priests, are marks of a pastor dedicated to the growth and constant care of his Church.

I was privileged to spend many happy years in New Jersey. I will never be able to forget the challenges and, at the same time, the great kindness and compassion of the clergy, religious and laity.

I include in that the cooperation of the other bishops of the province, whom I am sure Cardinal Tobin will find to be a great inspiration and a great resource to learn very quickly the heart and the life of the Church in New Jersey.

I have no doubt that these days will be some of the happiest days in Cardinal Tobin’s life since he will bring a great degree of happiness and joy to the people he serves.

May all those who could have a share in this, enjoy a most special blessing in leadership of this very special and great good man.

Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick served as Archbishop of Newark from 1986-2000, and then Archbishop of Washington from 2001-2006.