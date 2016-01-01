 Skip to main content

Courage/Support for Same Sex Attraction

Courage International is a prayer and support ministry of the Catholic Church for men and women struggling with same sex attraction who desire to live a chaste life according to the teachings of the church.

Diocesan contact : Deacon Vincent DeFedel. Leave a confidential voice message, 201-220-3968 or e-mail to deaconvincentcouragebc@aol.com 

Diocesan Chaplain: Rev. Msgr. Timothy J. Shugrue St Michael's Church Cranford NJ 908-276-0360

For information about Courage International visit https://couragerc.org/

 

Contact Us

Respect Life Office
171 Clifton Ave.
Newark, NJ 07104

Rev. Lawrence J. Fama
Director

Cheryl A. Riley
Associate Director
rileyche@rcan.org
Phone: 973-497-4350

 

Archdiocese of Newark Respect Life Office