Dr. Margaret Dames Discusses Education and Teaching Morality on NJTV's "A Matter of Faith"

On Wednesday, April 25, Dr. Margaret Dames, Superintendent of Archdiocese of Newark Catholic Schools, will discuss education and teaching morality on NJTV's "A Matter of Faith with A Bishop, An Imam and A Rabbi." The episode will air at 8pm, and will also feature Professor Bernard Freamon of Seton Hall Law School.

"A Matter for Faith" is a multi-faith local series which examines news through the unique lens of three major religions: Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. Support for the series is provided in part by the William & Mary Greve Foundation, Esme Usdan and the Lemberg Foundation, Ross Wisnewski and George Reeves, and by these funders: Madeline and Charles Dreifus and Donald and Margery Karp.