God's Plan Schedule

to Register for a 2018 Class in the Archdiocese of Newark
Date
Time
Location
City
Sun, Feb 18
12:00 pm – 6:30 pm
St Michael Church
Cranford
Sun, Mar 4
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Archdiocesan Center
Newark
Sun, Mar 11
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
St Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Linden
Sat, Mar 24
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
St Mary Parish
Closter
Sat, Apr 7
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church
Ridgewood
Sun, Apr 8
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Archdiocesan Center - ADDED
Newark
Sat, Apr 14
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Mountainside
Sun, Apr 22
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Archdiocesan Center
Newark
Sat, Apr 28
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
St Stephen Church
Kearny
Sat, May 5
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
St John the Baptist Church - ADDED
Jersey City
Sat, May 5 |
9:00 am – 4:00 pm |
Immaculate Conception CANCELLED |
Montclair
Sat, May 12
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Corpus Christi Parish
Hasbrouck Heights
Sun, May 20
12:00 pm – 6:30 pm
St Michael Church
Cranford
Sun, Jun 3
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Archdiocesan Center
Newark
Sat, Jun 16
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Church of the Annunciation
Paramus
Sun, Jun 24
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Archdiocesan Center
Newark
For questions:
email jillc@joyfilledmarriagenj.org
or call (973) 497-4325 and leave a voice message
Engaged couples are requied to take both God's Plan for a Joy Filled Marriage and a Pre-Cana.
Click here to register for a Pre-Cana.
Information is also available for Natural Family Planning.
Diocese of Metuchen
St. John Neumann Conference Center
146 Metlars Lane, Piscataway, NJ 08854
Saturdays 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
732-562-1990
ext 1543
ext 1705
Diocese of Paterson
St. Paul Inside the Walls
205 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
Saturdays 8:45 am – 3:30 pm
973-377-1004
ext 417
Diocese of Trenton
Saturdays, 8:30-5:30 pm
609-406-7151