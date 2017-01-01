God's Plan Schedule

CLICK HERE to Register for a 2018 Class in the Archdiocese of Newark Date Time Location City Sun, Feb 18 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm St Michael Church Cranford Sun, Mar 4 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Archdiocesan Center Newark Sun, Mar 11 9:00 am – 4:00 pm St Elizabeth of Hungary Church Linden Sat, Mar 24 9:00 am – 4:00 pm St Mary Parish Closter Sat, Apr 7 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church Ridgewood Sun, Apr 8 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Archdiocesan Center - ADDED Newark Sat, Apr 14 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mountainside Sun, Apr 22 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Archdiocesan Center Newark Sat, Apr 28 9:00 am – 4:00 pm St Stephen Church Kearny Sat, May 5 9:00 am – 4:00 pm St John the Baptist Church - ADDED Jersey City Sat, May 5 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Immaculate Conception CANCELLED Montclair Sat, May 12 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Corpus Christi Parish Hasbrouck Heights Sun, May 20 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm St Michael Church Cranford Sun, Jun 3 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Archdiocesan Center Newark Sat, Jun 16 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Church of the Annunciation Paramus Sun, Jun 24 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Archdiocesan Center Newark For questions:

email jillc@joyfilledmarriagenj.org

or call (973) 497-4325 and leave a voice message Engaged couples are requied to take both God's Plan for a Joy Filled Marriage and a Pre-Cana.

Click here to register for a Pre-Cana. Information is also available for Natural Family Planning.