 Skip to main content

God's Plan Schedule

Join us at any one of the seminars in your area. Scroll down for the Metuchen, Paterson, and Trenton Diocese contact information.

CLICK HERE

to Register for a 2018 Class in the Archdiocese of Newark
Date Time Location City
 Sun, Feb 18  12:00 pm – 6:30 pm  St Michael Church  Cranford
 Sun, Mar 4  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Archdiocesan Center  Newark
 Sun, Mar 11  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  St Elizabeth of Hungary Church  Linden
 Sat, Mar 24   9:00 am – 4:00 pm  St Mary Parish  Closter
 Sat, Apr 7  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church  Ridgewood
 Sun, Apr 8  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Archdiocesan Center - ADDED  Newark
 Sat, Apr 14  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Our Lady of Lourdes Church  Mountainside
 Sun, Apr 22  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Archdiocesan Center  Newark
 Sat, Apr 28  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  St Stephen Church  Kearny
 Sat, May 5  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  St John the Baptist Church - ADDED  Jersey City
 Sat, May 5  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Immaculate Conception CANCELLED  Montclair
 Sat, May 12  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Corpus Christi Parish  Hasbrouck Heights
 Sun, May 20  12:00 pm – 6:30 pm  St Michael Church  Cranford
 Sun, Jun 3  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Archdiocesan Center  Newark
 Sat, Jun 16  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Church of the Annunciation  Paramus
 Sun, Jun 24  9:00 am – 4:00 pm  Archdiocesan Center  Newark

For questions:
email jillc@joyfilledmarriagenj.org
or call (973) 497-4325 and leave a voice message

Engaged couples are requied to take both God's Plan for a Joy Filled Marriage and a Pre-Cana.
Click here to register for a Pre-Cana.

Information is also available for Natural Family Planning.

Diocese of Metuchen
St. John Neumann Conference Center
146 Metlars Lane, Piscataway, NJ 08854
Saturdays 8:30 am - 1:30 pm

 732-562-1990
ext 1543
ext 1705

Diocese of Paterson
St. Paul Inside the Walls
205 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
Saturdays 8:45 am – 3:30 pm

 973-377-1004
ext 417
Diocese of Trenton
Saturdays, 8:30-5:30 pm		 609-406-7151

 

Gianna Center