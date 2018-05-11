Healing Retreats & Events

The Retrouvaille Program helps couples struggling in their marriage to put the pieces of their marriage back together and rebuild loving relationships. It is a Christian program, Catholic in origin, and couples of all faiths or no faith background are encouraged to attend. It is primarily a practical program about improving communication, building a stronger marriage, and helping couples rediscover the love they had for each other. This program is currently being offered in the Diocese of Metuchen and will be held next in February. See the website for more details: www.HelpOurMarriage.com

Next retreat: September 2017 (Click Here for Flyer)

Contact: Lauren Egan 973-497-4327 or email: Lauren.Egan@rcan.org

Annual Liturgy for Parents Who Lost a Child

There is no loss like that of one's child. Parents whose children have died will experience grief that is harder, longer and more complicated than other bereaved people. In an effort to offer another step in the ongoing process of healing, the Family Life Office plans a Eucharistic Liturgy each spring for those whose children have died. A personal witness is offered as the name of each child is read during the liturgy.

This Mass is offered annually on the Friday evening before Mother's Day.

Notre Dame R.C. Church



North Caldwell, NJ 07006



Friday, May 11th, 2018 at 7:30pm

Pre-registration is requested. For registration information, please contact Lauren Egan 973-497-4327 or email: Lauren.Egan@rcan.org

Annual Retreat for Parents Whose Children Have Died

A Day of Comfort and Hope

Join us for a day of prayer, presentations, discussions, fellowship and mass!

Saturday, June 2, 2018

Time: 8:45am to 5:00pm

Notre Dame RC Church



359 Central Avenue



North Caldwell, NJ 07006

Presenters: Gerry Costa, PhD and Kaitlyn Mulcahy LPC

Cost: $25.00 includes breakfast and lunch

To register call Lauren Egan 973-497-4327 or email Lauren.Egan@rcan.org.