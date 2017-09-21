Leadership Training

Bereavement Support Group Facilitator Training Course

Support groups provide the opportunity for healing in a confidential, educational and spiritual environment. Family Life offers a 16 hour eight session program each Fall and Spring for those who wish to become facilitators for existing parish bereavement support groups or for those who want to start one. This program can also serve to enhance the general bereavement ministry services in your parish. Participants will explore the many faces of loss & grief and will receive practical information about forming a parish-based ministry. Pre-registration is mandatory and class fee including material is $175.

Upcoming Classes: September - November 2017 and March - May 2018

Click Here for Thursday Bereavement Ministry Support Training Course Flyer



starting September 21, 2017

Click Here for Saturday Bereavement Ministry Support Training Course Flyer



starting September 23, 2017

Pre-registration is MANDATORY and must contact:

Lauren Egan by phone 973-497-4327 or email Lauren.Egan@rcan.org