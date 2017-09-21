Leadership Training

Bereavement Support Group Facilitator Training Course
Support groups provide the opportunity for healing in a confidential, educational and spiritual environment. Family Life offers a 16 hour eight session program each Fall and Spring for those who wish to become facilitators for existing parish bereavement support groups or for those who want to start one. This program can also serve to enhance the general bereavement ministry services in your parish. Participants will explore the many faces of loss & grief and will receive practical information about forming a parish-based ministry. Pre-registration is mandatory and class fee including material is $175.
Upcoming Classes: September - November 2017 and March - May 2018
Click Here for Thursday Bereavement Ministry Support Training Course Flyer
starting September 21, 2017
Click Here for Saturday Bereavement Ministry Support Training Course Flyer
starting September 23, 2017
Pre-registration is MANDATORY and must contact:
Lauren Egan by phone 973-497-4327 or email Lauren.Egan@rcan.org
'Surviving Divorce" Facilitator Training Course
There's no such thing as "Catholic divorce" but the bad news is Catholics do civilly divorce. “Surviving Divorce” is a program here to help, and to encourage healing through the Sacraments where the participants personally encounter Christ
with all His love and tender mercies.Thousands of years ago the blind, deaf and dumb ran to Jesus for healing and He still invites them to come to Him today. Those who are in need of healing from civil divorce or separation want to learn how to rebuild their lives. There is hope through experiencing the love & mercy of Jesus Christ through His church and people. Please consider bringing the 12 week program Surviving Divorce to your parish. This program can be facilitated by any clergy, religious, permanent deacon, pastoral staff member or layperson designated by the parish. This one-day training is for any clergy, religious, permanent deacon, pastoral staff member or layperson chosen by his or her parish to facilitate the program. This session will offer in-depth instruction on all aspects of advertising, facilitating and administering the program. The processes of grief, loss and transition are emphasized, as are listening and communication skills. Facilitator must meet Archdiocese safety requirements. Class runs bi-annually December and June.
Upcoming Classes: December 2, 2017 and June 23, 2018
For registration and fee information contact Lauren Egan 973-497-4327 or email: Lauren.Egan@rcan.org