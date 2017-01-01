The Lending Library of the Office for Evangelization (OFE) is an ongoing resource specifically designed for the parishes of the Archdiocese of Newark. The Office houses a variety of DVD programs that are available for loan on a temporary basis. Below is a listing of what is currently available along with a short description, how many sessions per program, length of each program, and other details. Pastors, administrators and ministry leaders are encouraged to contact the Office to learn more about each DVD program. The Office for Evangelization can meet with pastors and ministry leaders who require a more in depth discussion regarding which DVD program is best for their parish.