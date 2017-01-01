Loss of Child

Support Groups for Parents Grieving the Death of a Child

The needs of those who have suffered the loss of a child are special. One of those needs is to share the pain with others who have experienced this very difficult kind of grief. Our support groups are led by trained facilitators - parents who have personally experienced the death of a child. There is hope. There is help. It is possible to survive even this loss. Please contact:

Lauren Egan (English) 973-497-4327 or email: Lauren.Egan@rcan.org

Click Here for the flyer for the Parent's Support groups.

Click Here for the flyer for the Father's Support Group.