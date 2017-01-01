 Skip to main content

Loss of Child

Support Groups for Parents Grieving the Death of a Child

The needs of those who have suffered the loss of a child are special. One of those needs is to share the pain with others who have experienced this very difficult kind of grief. Our support groups are led by trained facilitators - parents who have personally experienced the death of a child. There is hope. There is help. It is possible to survive even this loss. Please contact:

Lauren Egan (English) 973-497-4327 or email: Lauren.Egan@rcan.org

Click Here for the flyer for the Parent's Support groups. 

Click Here for the flyer for the Father's Support Group. 

 

Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month:

St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church 

Rectory Basement

445 Fifth Avenue

River Edge, NJ 07661

201-261-3366

7:30pm to 9:30pm

No pre-registration required and no fee. 

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month: 

St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church 

Parish Center, St. Thomas Room

60 Byrd Avenue

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-338-9190

7:30pm to 9:30pm (July & August begin at 7pm)

No pre-registration required and no fee. 

 

Meets Quarterly:

Support Group for Fathers Whose Children Have Died

Notre Dame RC Church

(Parish Center)

359 Central Avenue

North Caldwell NJ

973-226-0979 or 973-497-4327

10:00am to 12:00pm

 

 

