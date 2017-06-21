 Skip to main content

Love & Responsibility -

Young Adults Building Healthy Relationship

Sponsored by the Archdiocese of Newark, Office for Evangelization, the Office of Family Life, and the Youth and Young Adult Ministry. 

Dates: 

Wednesday, June 21, 2017: Trust, Intimacy, & Love. Addressing various types of friendships and maturity.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017: Attractions & Distraction. Addressing the very apparent realities that help of hinder us in our quest for friendship and deeper intimacy. 

Wednesday, July 5, 2017: The Gift. The "Law of the Gift"; I receive in proportion to what I give.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017: Hope. Cardinal Tobin wraps up our series with Mass, sharing, and fellowhip. That we may go forth in hope; the Lord has a plan for each of our lives. 

Time for all events: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Location: Sacred Heart Hall (basement of the Chapel), 499 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ 07032

Online Registration will open soon! 

Contact Us

Office for Evangelization
171 Clifton Avenue
Newark, NJ 07104

Phone: 973-497-4137
Fax: 973-497-4555

evangelization@rcan.org

 

