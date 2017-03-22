Marist High School Closing at the End of Academic Year

After consultation with the Archdiocese of Newark’s Education Office, it is with great sadness that the Board of Trustees of Marist High School announces the closing of the high school at the end of the current academic year.

Marist High School has made considerable efforts to build enrollment through a marketing campaign and a substantial $650,000 annual financial aid program, which represents 20% of its tuition revenue. As enrollment declined, the school reduced its administrative and teaching staff and tried to trim other expenses where feasible.

Despite the efforts to market Marist, the school continues to experience operating deficits, which have now eroded its modest reserves. Marist’s projected revenue is insufficient to pay teacher and staff wages and benefits, utilities, maintenance and other essential expenses in the upcoming school year, and further reductions in staff are not conducive to being able to offer a complete and well-rounded Marist and Catholic secondary education. Only 76 students enrolled in Marist on the February 4th Registration Day held throughout the Archdiocese of Newark.

Sadly, the same recent trends that led to the closure of other Catholic high schools have also affected Marist High School. The closure of many local Catholic elementary schools, the rising cost of education, the expansion of free charter schools, and the smaller number of Catholic school-age children in the area have brought Marist’s sixty-two years of service to young people to an end.

In the weeks ahead, school administration and the Archdiocesan Schools Office will work with parents of current Marist students to assist with the transition to other Catholic schools within the Archdiocese. Current faculty members will be placed on a preferred eligibility list for positions at other Archdiocesan schools.

In response to this decision Friends of Marist High School will be initiating a SAVE MARIST NJ Campaign to keep the Marist tradition alive; hoping to raise $1.5 million by April 24, #savemaristnj. Go to www.marist.org/savemaristnj for more information or to donate to this campaign.

Further information may be found on the Marist High School website at www.Marist.org/closing and by contacting offices noted at the top of this release.