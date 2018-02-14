Masses for Couples Celebrating Christian Marriage Anniversaries Set

The Archdiocese of Newark has a long tradition of honoring with a special liturgy those couples in the Archdiocese celebrating 5, 25 or 50 years or more of Christian Marriage. These annual liturgies take place in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the mother church of the Archdiocese.

On Sunday, April 29 beginning at 3 p.m., Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will offer a special liturgy for couples celebrating 5 or 25 years or more of marriage.

On Sunday, May 6, beginning at 3 p.m., the Cardinal will be the celebrant of Mass for couples marking 50 or more years of marriage.

“Every couple in the Archdiocese deserving of such recognition, along with their family and friends, is invited to be present at the appropriate liturgy,” says Cardinal Tobin. “The presence of a large number of couples will give favorable witness to the strength and stability of Christian marriage in today’s society.”

Registration to attend these two special Masses is required in order for the Archdiocese to extend appropriate recognition to their Vocation of Marriage. All interested couples are encouraged to contact their local parish or the Office of Family Life Ministries of the Archdiocese of Newark by Wednesday, April 18 to be part of this special day in the life of this local Church of Newark. The contact number for the Family Life Ministries Office is 973-497-4323.

The Archdiocese of Newark comprises all Roman Catholic churches in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union Counties. The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is located at the corners of Clifton Avenue and Victoria Avenue, Newark.