Evangelization

Your gift supports ministries and apostolates that evangelize within multi-ethnic communities throughout the Archdiocese like our Hispanic Apostolate and the African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate.

We seek to equip our pastors with the resources, tools, and programming that allow them to bring the Good News to the faithful. Your gift will support life-changing ministries like Rachel’s Vineyard conducted by our Respect Life Office – a healing ministry for women and men whose lives have been tragically marked by abortion.