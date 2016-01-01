The Office of Delegate for Religious is primarily an office of service: of service to the Local Ordinary when the Delegate acts as his representative; of service to the Religous themselves in areas which are essential to their spiritual and psychological growth; of service to the Archdiocese by supporting, in whatever ways possible, the apostolic and prayerful ministries in which the Religious are engaged.

The Office for the Delegate for Religious serves as Archbishop John J. Myers' representative in most ordinary matters dealing with the religious communities within the Archdiocese of Newark. Religious Orders (Institutes of Consecrated Life), and Secular Institutes all contribute to the spiritual life and ministry of the Archdiocese, through the presence, prayer, and labor of many Sisters, Brothers, and Priests.

As the liaison person of the Archbishop with the Religious of Newark, the Delegate will strive to carry out her pastoral concern for the Religious and to work together with them to help achieve the goals set forth in the Mission Statement of the Archdiocese of Newark.

Sr. Theresa Maria Holtschlag, CSJ is the Delegate for Religious.

Anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of a religious vocation should contact the Archdiocesan Director of Vocations for Religious Life.