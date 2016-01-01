2016 Initiative

For Giving Tuesday this year, employees at the Archdiocesan Center are taking part in the Harvest for Hope Food and Sock Drive for Catholic Charities. This annual drive provides hats, gloves, scarves, mittens and socks to pantries in the Archdiocese for clients who cannot afford them. Socks are the most needed but least donated article of clothing. Now through Tuesday, November 29, Chancery employees are doing their part by donating socks of all sizes as well as non-perishable items.

Catholic Charities Emergency Food and Nutrition Network provides 50 food pantries in the Archdiocese of Newark with food supplies all year.

On Tuesday, November 29, Archdiocesan employees will also be giving the gift of life - a blood mobile will be parked outside the Archdiocesan Center for donors to give blood. One pint of blood can save up to 3 lives!