Alive in Christ... Renewing Our Families - Vivas en Cristo... Renovando Nuestras Familias

Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Seton Hall University, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Mass begins immediately at 4:00 pm celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Hallie Lord is the author of On the Other Side of Fear: How I Found Peace, co-founder of the Edel Gathering, and host of Hallie Weekly on SiriusXM's The Catholic Channel. She lives in South Carolina with her husband, Dan, and their seven children. To learn more, you can visit her at HallieLord.com

Gloria Purvis is the creator of Authentically Free at Last show and host of Morning Glory radio show, both on EWTN, and editor of African American Catholic Youth Bible. Follow her on Twitter

Sr. Brittany Harrison, FMS, is a contributor to the Catholic Hipsters Handbook. She is a frequent guest on Relevant Radio's Morning Air Show and The Drew Mariani Show. She is also actively involved as Campus Minister, Theology Department Chair, and Educational Technology Program Coordinator. She is a Salasian Sister at Mary Help of Christians Academy in Haledon, New Jersey.

For more information, email catholicwomen@rcan.org, or call 973-497-4545.

Sabado, Marzo 3, 2018, at Seton Hall University, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. La misa comienza inmediatamente at las 4pm celebrado por Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Kathia Arango es la diirectora de la Oficina para Católicos Hispanos em la Arquidiócesis de Filadelfia y miembro del Comité Nacional de Servicio Hispano de la Renovación Carismática Católica en los Estandos Unidos y Canadá.

Ylma R. Acevedo se inició en la Renovación Católica Carismática hace más de 30 años y desde sus inicios estuvo involucrada en la formación pastoral y evangelización de jóvenes y adultos. Ella es reconocida por su trabajo con las mujeres en el área de la restauración y sanidad interior y es fundadora del ministerio "Veras la Gloria de Dios" cuya misión es evangelizar llevando restauración y sanidad a lwas familias.

Para mas información escribanos al correo electrónico catholicwomen@rcan.org, or llame el 973-497-4545.

Seton Hall University, 400 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, New Jersey 07079