Our Lady of Sorrows Rectory House

|
PROPERTY
|
55 Market Street (AKA 69 Market Street)
Garfield, New Jersey 07026
Bergen County
Block #194 Lot #6
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION
|
Sale
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
Sales price of $445,000.
The site totals 5,500 square feet.
This property is available for immediate possesion.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
1 & 2 Family Dwelling
|
OTHER USES
|
Multi-Family Dwelling
Home Occupations
Offices
|
CURRENT ZONING
|
R-2
|
SALE ASSUMPTIONS
|
|
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND IMPROVEMENTS
|
The subject property is a three story residential dwelling.
The site totals 5,500 square feet.
The building contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
There is one elevator that runs from the first floor to the third floor.
The main structure was built in 1920 and a one-story addtion was added in 1970.
|
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
|
In Garfield you'll find well maintained owner-occupied houses, many on small lots usually with vegetable gardens in the rear, low to moderately priced older homes. There is are strong Italian, Polish, Slovak, Russian, & Hungarian communities, a small but growing Hispanic population, and many parks & playgrounds. Garfield is located near many shopping malls, especially close to Paramus and only ten miles from New York City.