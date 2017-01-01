 Skip to main content

Our Lady of Sorrows Rectory House - Garfield

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

55 Market Street (AKA 69 Market Street)

Garfield, New Jersey 07026

Bergen County 

Block #194 Lot #6

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

 973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

PENAMARI@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION

Sale

BUILDING FACTS

Sales price of $445,000.

The site totals 5,500 square feet.

This property is available for immediate possesion. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

1 & 2 Family Dwelling

OTHER USES

Multi-Family Dwelling

Home Occupations 

Offices

CURRENT ZONING

R-2

SALE ASSUMPTIONS

 

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND IMPROVEMENTS

The subject property is a three story residential dwelling.

The site totals 5,500 square feet. 

The building contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms. 

There is one elevator that runs from the first floor to the third floor. 

The main structure was built in 1920 and a one-story addtion was added in 1970.

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

In Garfield you'll find well maintained owner-occupied houses, many on small lots usually with vegetable gardens in the rear, low to moderately priced older homes. There is are strong Italian, Polish, Slovak, Russian, & Hungarian communities, a small but growing Hispanic population, and many parks & playgrounds. Garfield is located near many shopping malls, especially close to Paramus and only ten miles from New York City.

 