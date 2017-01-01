Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington

|
PROPERTY
|
“High School Building”
Queen of Peace Church
191 Rutherford Place
North Arlington, N.J. 07031
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|
FAX
|
973-497-4362
|
|
SALE OR LEASE
|
Lease
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property has two floors with a basement for a total of 105,824 square feet. The building has over 30 classrooms, girls and boys bathrooms, offices, and locker rooms. It also has a football sized playing field that measures approximately 51,910/s.f. and a separate building used as a weight training room. The basement area of the school has a book store, TV room, gymnasium/auditorium with central air conditioning.
|
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|
1956s
|
POSSESSION
|
Immediate
|
COMMENTS
|
The building is in good condition and is best used as a school.
|
DESCRIPTION
|
The property is convenient and in close proximity to Routes 3,7,17, and Route 21.