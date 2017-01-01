 Skip to main content

Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

“High School Building”

Queen of Peace Church

191 Rutherford Place

North Arlington, N.J. 07031

Bergen County

 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136

FAX

973-497-4362

EMAIL

penamari@rcan.org

SALE OR LEASE

Lease

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property has two floors with a basement for a total of 105,824 square feet. The building has over 30 classrooms, girls and boys bathrooms, offices, and locker rooms. It also has a football sized playing field that measures approximately 51,910/s.f. and a separate building used as a weight training room.  The basement area of the school has a book store, TV room, gymnasium/auditorium with central air conditioning. 

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1956s

POSSESSION

Immediate

COMMENTS

The building is in good condition and is best used as a school.

DESCRIPTION

The property is convenient and in close proximity to Routes 3,7,17, and Route 21. 

 