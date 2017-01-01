Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property has two floors with a basement for a total of 105,824 square feet. The building has over 30 classrooms, girls and boys bathrooms, offices, and locker rooms. It also has a football sized playing field that measures approximately 51,910/s.f. and a separate building used as a weight training room. The basement area of the school has a book store, TV room, gymnasium/auditorium with central air conditioning.