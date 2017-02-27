Respect Life Office Hosting Pro-Life Youth Rally

The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office is hosting “Life is Good,” a pro-life youth rally on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Archdiocesan Youth Retreat Center. The event includes multiple speakers, including Dr. David Hajduk, the Campus Ministry Director at Delbarton High School, and Michael Craig, a parent and pro-life advocate. “Life is Good” will also feature the “2041 A.D.” skit from LIFENET, small group activities, and music.

The pro-life rally is Tuesday, April 4, 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Archdiocesan Youth Retreat Center located at 499 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. Registration is $10 per student, and includes lunch. For more information and to register, email rileyche@rcan.org or call 973-497-4350.

View the pro-life youth rally flyer here.

About Us

The mission of the Respect Life Office of the Archdiocese of Newark is to promote the Catholic Church's teaching on the respect, care, and protection of human life from conception to natural death. Respect Life provides clear explanations of the Church's teaching on human sexuality and human life issues, while also making recommendations regarding appropriate materials which will foster the Church's teaching in these areas. Respect Life also acts as a resource to clergy, religious and laity for pro-life information, helping to create and assist true Respect for Life so that healthy Christian families will be supported.