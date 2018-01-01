Sacred Heart of Jesus School Building - Irvington

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Sacred Heart of Jesus - School Building
15 Smalley Terrace
Irvington, New Jersey 07111
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION
|
Lease
|
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|
1926
|
POSSESSION
|
IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
This subject property measures approximately 15,000 square feet and is made up of brick with limestone accents.
The facility consists of two floors in addition to a basement.
Each floor measures about 2,500 square feet.
Adjacent and included with the property is a large fenced in parking lot.
|
HIGHEST & BEST USE
|
EDUCATIONAL
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in good overall condition and in 2017 a new roof was installed.
There is impeccable access to the Garden State Parkway. Exit 144 is one block away from the property.