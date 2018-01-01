 Skip to main content

Sacred Heart of Jesus School Building - Irvington

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Sacred Heart of Jesus - School Building 

15 Smalley Terrace

Irvington, New Jersey 07111

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION

Lease

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1926

POSSESSION

IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

This subject property measures approximately 15,000 square feet and is made up of brick with limestone accents. 

The facility consists of two floors in addition to a basement. 

Each floor measures about 2,500 square feet.

Adjacent and included with the property is a large fenced in parking lot. 

HIGHEST & BEST USE

EDUCATIONAL 

COMMENTS

The property is in good overall condition and in 2017 a new roof was installed. 

There is impeccable access to the Garden State Parkway. Exit 144 is one block away from the property.