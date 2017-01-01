Saint Margaret of Cortona Parish, Little Ferry

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Part of the School Building
Saint Margaret of Cortona Parish
31 Chamberlain Avenue
Little Ferry, New Jersey 07643
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4362
|
FAX
|
973-497-4136
|
|
SALE OR LEASE
|
Lease
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a one story detached brick building with approximately 11,000 square feet of rentable space. The school has four (4) classrooms that can be converted into eight (8) classrooms with dividers, a kitchen, and gymnasium. The building has a sprinkler system, alarm system and a central HVAC system. Parking is also available.
|
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|
1988
|
POSSESSION
|
Immediate
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in close proximity to Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike