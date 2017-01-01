 Skip to main content

Saint Margaret of Cortona Parish, Little Ferry

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Part of the School Building

Saint Margaret of Cortona Parish

31 Chamberlain Avenue

Little Ferry, New Jersey 07643

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4362

FAX

973-497-4136

EMAIL

penamari@rcan.org

SALE OR LEASE

Lease

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a one story detached brick building with approximately 11,000 square feet of rentable space. The school has four (4) classrooms that can be converted into eight (8) classrooms with dividers, a kitchen, and gymnasium. The building has a sprinkler system, alarm system and a central HVAC system. Parking is also available.

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1988

POSSESSION

Immediate

COMMENTS

The property is in close proximity to Route 3 and the New Jersey Turnpike

 