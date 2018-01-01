 Skip to main content

Saint Mary Convent - Closter

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Mary Church - Convent

20 Legion Place

Closter, NJ 07624

Bergen County

 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION

Lease

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two story detached brick building with approximately 4,362 square feet. 

The building has two (2) kitchens one on the first and second floor, laundry room, waiting room, seven (7) bedrooms, both full and half bathrooms, meeting spaces, and a living room. 

There is also a full basement/boiler room and storage rooms. 

The facility is also equipped with central air conditioning. 

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

1959

POSSESSION

Immediate

COMMENTS

The subject property is in very good condition. 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The property is conveniently located near major highways; Route 4, Garden State Parkway, Route 17, and 9 West. 

 