Saint Mary Convent - Closter

PROPERTY
Saint Mary Church - Convent
20 Legion Place
Closter, NJ 07624
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION
Lease
BUILDING FACTS
The subject property is a two story detached brick building with approximately 4,362 square feet.
The building has two (2) kitchens one on the first and second floor, laundry room, waiting room, seven (7) bedrooms, both full and half bathrooms, meeting spaces, and a living room.
There is also a full basement/boiler room and storage rooms.
The facility is also equipped with central air conditioning.
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
1959
POSSESSION
Immediate
COMMENTS
The subject property is in very good condition.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The property is conveniently located near major highways; Route 4, Garden State Parkway, Route 17, and 9 West.