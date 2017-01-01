Saint Paul Church, Ramsey - Vacant Land

|
PROPERTY
Owner:
VACANT LAND
Saint Paul’s Church
200 Wyckoff Avenue
Ramsey, New Jersey 07446
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4362
FAX
973-497-4136
SALE OR LEASE
FOR SALE
LAND FACTS
Block #27.01 Part Lot #4
Property Rights: Fee Simple
PRESENT USE
Vacant Land
POSSESSION
Immediate
COMMENTS
5.63 acres with approximately 3.5 acres being developable, the remainder being wetland.
The property is located in the rear of Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, New Jersey (behind the school and Parish Center buildings)
