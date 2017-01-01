Saint Paul Church, Ramsey - Vacant Land

|
PROPERTY
Owner:
|
VACANT LAND
Saint Paul’s Church
200 Wyckoff Avenue
Ramsey, New Jersey 07446
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4362
|
FAX
|
973-497-4136
|
|
SALE OR LEASE
|
FOR SALE
|
LAND FACTS
|
Block #27.01 Part Lot #4
Property Rights: Fee Simple
|
PRESENT USE
|
Vacant Land
|
POSSESSION
|
Immediate
|
COMMENTS
|
5.63 acres with approximately 3.5 acres being developable, the remainder being wetland.
The property is located in the rear of Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, New Jersey
Property Management Image Gallery: