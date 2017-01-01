 Skip to main content

Saint Paul Church, Ramsey - Vacant Land

PROPERTY

Owner:

VACANT LAND

Saint Paul’s Church

200 Wyckoff Avenue

Ramsey, New Jersey 07446

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4362

FAX

973-497-4136

EMAIL

penamari@rcan.org

SALE OR LEASE

FOR SALE

LAND FACTS

Block  #27.01   Part Lot  #4

Property Rights:  Fee Simple

PRESENT USE

Vacant Land

POSSESSION

Immediate

COMMENTS

5.63 acres with approximately 3.5 acres being developable, the remainder being wetland.

The property is located in the rear of Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, New Jersey

 

Contact Us

Steven Belloise
Executive Director

Office of Property Management Administration
The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. Box 9500
Newark, NJ 07104-0500 

Phone: 973-497-4110
Fax: 973-497-4362