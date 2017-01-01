 Skip to main content

Saint Valentine's Small House - Bloomfield

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Valentine's Parish 

125 North Spring Street

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Essex County 

 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

RODRIGMA@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION

Lease

BUILDING FACTS

This building is a single-story structure, approximately 3,000 square feet, primarily constructed of brick with limestone accents and details. It includes; a large meeting room, a small office, his and her bathrooms, and a kitchen. 

YEAR CONSTRUCTED

Approximately 1960's

POSSESSION

Immediate

LEASE TERMS

Negotiable

DESCRIPTION

The building has easy access to the Garden State Parkway. It is air-conditioned and contains fire and security alarms in addition to a door monitoring system. There is also a large parking area in front of the building. 

 