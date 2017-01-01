Saint Valentine's Small House - Bloomfield

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Valentine's Parish
125 North Spring Street
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION
|
Lease
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
This building is a single-story structure, approximately 3,000 square feet, primarily constructed of brick with limestone accents and details. It includes; a large meeting room, a small office, his and her bathrooms, and a kitchen.
|
YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|
Approximately 1960's
|
POSSESSION
|
Immediate
|
LEASE TERMS
|
Negotiable
|
DESCRIPTION
|
The building has easy access to the Garden State Parkway. It is air-conditioned and contains fire and security alarms in addition to a door monitoring system. There is also a large parking area in front of the building.