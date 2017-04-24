The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children to host 34th Annual Gala

On Thursday, May 11th, 2017, The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children will host their 34th Annual Gala at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey.

On this special evening, The Scholarship Fund will honor Tony and Christie de Nicola with their Vitae Discimus Award and Jack Walton will receive the Archbishop Peter L. Gerety Award for their unwavering advocacy for Catholic schools and tireless efforts to lift children in low-income urban communities through “The Gift of Education."

The emcee for the event will be CNBC Breaking News Anchor & "Nightly Business Report" Co-Anchor Sue Herera, the Gala Chairman is Henry Amoroso from the law firm of Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi, and entertainment will be provided by the heralded Tim McLoone & The Shirley’s.

Funds raised at the event will go towards partial tuition scholarships for inner-city students in grades K – 12 so that they may receive a high quality, values-based education at a Catholic school within the Archdiocese of Newark.

For ticket information or to learn more about The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children, please go to www.sficnj.org or by calling 973-497-4278.