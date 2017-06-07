We are pleased to announce a new initiative of the Office for Evangelization/School of Evangelization. We are calling it “E-Tools That Work” with the E standing for Evangelization. It will be an occasional series of practical, informative, and interactive opportunities regarding various tools that can be helpful in the work of parish renewal and evangelization. We hope to offer this several times throughout the year at various locations throughout the Archdiocese.

The first session called “What’s In Your E-Toolbox?” was held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Archdiocesan Center in Newark, NJ, which focused on various programs available to parishes to help facilitate growing and sharing the faith. It featured Fr. Michael Saporito, the pastor at St. Helen’s in Westfield. St. Helen’s has been listed among the top 100 parishes in the country by Parish Catalyst. Fr. Michael spoke about the successful programs run at St. Helen’s such as Christlife and Renew Intl’s Be My Witness. Christlife’s three part DVD program instilled in parishioners the foundation needed to learn and understand more about their faith. Be My Witness helped Fr. Michael and St. Helen’s pinpoint what “mattered” in the parish such as Mass Matters and Welcome Matters, focusing on the intentionality of incorporating changes to the mass, bulletin and other aspects in the parish.

Fr. John Gordon, the Coordinator of the Office for Evangelization, spoke about how the Office for Evangelization can assist parishes in discovering and utilizing various tools, among which is relit: The Heart of Evangelization and various Bible Study offerings. relit is an exciting and integrated DVD program which will “help to form the participants theologically, spiritually, and practically so that we can be active evangelists in the Church.” One parish that experienced relit has started a New Evangelization Ministry with five new members joining since November 2016. They are very active in bringing the Kerygma into programs and events planned for their parish.

For more information on any of the programs mentioned above or for general information, please contact the Office for Evangelization.

973-497-4137

evangelization@rcan.org