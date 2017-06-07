 Skip to main content

School of Evangelization - "What's In Your E-Toolbox?"

Bringing Missionary Discipleship To Life

"What's In Your E-Toolbox?"

Date: June 7, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. 

(6:30 pm - Registration and Light Refreshments)

Location: Archdiocesan Center, 171 Clifton Ave, Newark, 07104

Speakers: Fr. Michael Saporito, St. Helen's Parish, Westfield, and Fr. John Gordon, Coordinator of the Office for Evangelization, Archdiocese of Newark

To register online, please click Here.

To print a registration flyer to mail in, click Here.

For more information, please call 973-497-4137 or email evangelization@rcan.org.

