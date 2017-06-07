School of Evangelization - "What's In Your E-Toolbox?"

Bringing Missionary Discipleship To Life
"What's In Your E-Toolbox?"
Date: June 7, 2017
Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm.
(6:30 pm - Registration and Light Refreshments)
Location: Archdiocesan Center, 171 Clifton Ave, Newark, 07104
Speakers: Fr. Michael Saporito, St. Helen's Parish, Westfield, and Fr. John Gordon, Coordinator of the Office for Evangelization, Archdiocese of Newark
To register online, please click Here.
To print a registration flyer to mail in, click Here.
For more information, please call 973-497-4137 or email evangelization@rcan.org.