Separated/Divorced Support Groups

‘Surviving Divorce’ A Pari sh Program for the Divorced or Separated

No one normally marries with a conscious intent to divorce, yet countless Catholics are doing just that. Whatever circumstance ends a marriage, a spouse is left behind and a family is forever changed. In addition to dealing with overwhelming emotions, financial and family problems, huge numbers of separated and divorced Catholics:

· stop attending Mass or leave the Church completely

· ignore - or misunderstand - the teachings of the Catholic Church regarding separation and divorce

· do not realize the deep healing power that lies within the Church

‘Surviving Divorce’ has been chosen by the Office of Family Life Ministries as the program to be used in all Archdiocesan parish outreach for the separated and divorced. Experts in the DVD series include Rose Sweet, Surviving Divorce producer and author of Healing the Divorced Heart; Dr. Ray Guarendi, clinical psychologist, Catholic author, and host of Ave Maria Radio’s The Doctor Is In; Fr. Mitch Pacwa, priest, biblical scholar, and author; Fr. Donald Calloway, priest, author, and popular EWTN host; Fr. Steve Porter, priest, biblical scholar, and spiritual director; and Christopher West, Catholic speaker and expert on St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body. It also includes personal testimonies of Catholic men and women who have experienced the breakdown of their families. They courageously share their stories with heart, humor, and wisdom.

This 12-week DVD/discussion program is based on the teachings of the Catholic Church and is open to anyone who needs comfort, counsel, and clarity after divorce.

the spiritual life and the teachings of the Catholic Church on separation and divorce