According to US Census data, 30% of children living in New Jersey currently live in a single parent household. Single Parenting is difficult, non-stop and often goes unappreciated. For many single parents, they are a provider, nurturer and disciplinarian. It can be overwhelming trying to carry out each of these roles. The Family Life Office has created and is offering a support group specific to the needs of single parents. Below is a list of parishes in the Archdiocese of Newark who offer this support group for single parents.

Notre Dame RC Church North Caldwell, NJ 973-226-0979 (Click Here for Flyer)

Our Lady of Grace Church Fairview, NJ 201-653-8814 (Click Here for Flyer)

Contact Lauren Egan 973-497-4327 or Lauren.Egan@rcan.org to find out how to add your parish to the list or for more information.