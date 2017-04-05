St. Anthony High School to Close Doors June 30

After months of consultation with the Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Newark, today the Board of Trustees of Saint Anthony High announced it would not be possible for the School to meet the prescribed requirements of the Archdiocese to remain open. Accordingly the School will close at the end of the current school year. Despite a valiant effort by faculty, staff and stakeholders of the storied urban Catholic high school, Saint Anthony's has been unable to build enrollment or provide for a long-term financial support to sustain itself as a viable educational institution beyond the end of this current school year.

To view the full press release, courtesy of Saint Anthony's Office of Development, click here.