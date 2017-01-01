 Skip to main content

St. Paul's Church, Ramsey

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Owner:

VACANT LAND

Saint Paul’s Church

200 Wyckoff Avenue

Ramsey, New Jersey 07446

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4362

FAX

973-497-4136

EMAIL

penamari@rcan.org

SALE OR LEASE

FOR SALE

LAND FACTS

Block  #27.01   Part Lot  #4

Property Rights:  Fee Simple

PRESENT USE

Vacant Land

POSSESSION

Immediate

COMMENTS

5.63 acres with approximately 3.5 acres being developable, the remainder being wetland.

The property is located in the rear of Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, New Jersey

            